Introducing: Bespoke!

Bespoke is a software modular synthesizer. It contains a bunch of modules, which you can connect together to create sounds.



Bespoke is like a DAW* in some ways, but with less of a focus on a global timeline. Instead, it has a design more optimized for jamming and exploration.

Bespoke is a project I started in 2011 as a way for me to learn more about creating music. Instead of putting in the time to learn the intricacies of an existing DAW, I took on a foolhardy exercise to try to build my own. The software is custom built by me and for me, hence the name "Bespoke".

Bespoke's core design is to break everything into separate modules that can be patched together in a custom layout, much like a hardware modular. Bespoke is designed to be highly customizable, with the idea that any of the custom layouts that you create will be "bespoke" to you as well.

In a way, Bespoke is like if I smashed Ableton to bits with a baseball bat, and asked you to put it back together.