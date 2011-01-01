Bespoke

A modular DAW for Mac, Windows, and Linux.

Introducing: Bespoke!

Bespoke is a software modular synthesizer. It contains a bunch of modules, which you can connect together to create sounds.

Bespoke is like a DAW* in some ways, but with less of a focus on a global timeline. Instead, it has a design more optimized for jamming and exploration.

Bespoke is a project I started in 2011 as a way for me to learn more about creating music. Instead of putting in the time to learn the intricacies of an existing DAW, I took on a foolhardy exercise to try to build my own. The software is custom built by me and for me, hence the name "Bespoke".

Bespoke's core design is to break everything into separate modules that can be patched together in a custom layout, much like a hardware modular. Bespoke is designed to be highly customizable, with the idea that any of the custom layouts that you create will be "bespoke" to you as well.

In a way, Bespoke is like if I smashed Ableton to bits with a baseball bat, and asked you to put it back together.


*("DAW" means "digital audio workstation", which is a fancy term for music production software)

Get Bespoke

Bespoke has releases for Mac, Windows, and Linux.
It is open source, licensed with GPLv3.

Bespoke is free, but you can pay for it if you want to.
All versions are identical.
Here is a feature matrix for the pricing tiers:

Access to all 190+ modules
VST plugin hosting
MIDI controller support
Python livecoding
Windows, Mac, and Linux builds
Discord access
Access to all future updates
Access to documentation
Five fewer dollars in your pocket
Fifteen fewer dollars in your pocket
bespoke
free 		bespoke plus
$5 		bespoke pro
$15
Download for Windows

Download for Mac

Download for Linux 		$5
(refunds issued with no questions asked) 		$15
(refunds issued with no questions asked)
(To be extra clear: all three versions of Bespoke above are identical, they are the exact same files. You are completely welcome to use Bespoke for free forever without paying anything, guilt-free.)

(Some ad-blockers seem to be blocking the download links. If that's happening to you, you can also get the releases from GitHub here.)



If you'd prefer to contribute via ko-fi, one-time or monthly, that is also an option:


You can join the Discord for discussion and support, and you can follow development progress on GitHub.

You can also find me on Twitter at @awwbees

Getting Started

You can find the documentation for modules here. This information is also available via a tooltip system within the application.

This video walks through some of the basics of navigating and using Bespoke: